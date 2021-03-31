KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.27. 206,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,031. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $244.62 and a 52-week high of $399.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

