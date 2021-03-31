KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 18,663 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $14,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,618,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $229.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.56. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $157.46 and a one year high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

