KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 1.2% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $24,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $215.43. 15,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,528. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.31 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.98. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.62.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

