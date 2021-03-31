JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF)

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

OXINF stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $27.45.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.