JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ELEZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Endesa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Endesa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Endesa in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

ELEZY opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. Endesa has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $15.01.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

