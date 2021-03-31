JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 96,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 60,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,125,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $154.48 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.24. The company has a market cap of $471.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

