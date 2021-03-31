JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AGL Energy stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23. AGL Energy has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $12.62.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

