JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Price Target to GBX 2,100

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.

LON:OXIG opened at GBX 1,948 ($25.45) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,116 ($14.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,175 ($28.42). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,862.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,838.43.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

