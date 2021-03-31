JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Price Target to GBX 2,100

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.
LON:OXIG opened at GBX 1,948 ($25.45) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,116 ($14.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,175 ($28.42). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,862.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,838.43.
About Oxford Instruments
Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.