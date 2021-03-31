JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €140.00 Price Target for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ML. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €131.33 ($154.51).

Shares of EPA ML opened at €129.25 ($152.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €122.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €107.32. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

