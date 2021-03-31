Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by United Bank

United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $165.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.51 and a 200-day moving average of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

