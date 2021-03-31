Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JYAC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.87. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,843. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35. Jiya Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JYAC. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $10,690,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,794,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,150,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,370,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,059,000.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

