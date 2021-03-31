JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.67

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.67 and last traded at $43.84, with a volume of 10582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.42.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $10,523,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $21,018,250.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $20,106,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

