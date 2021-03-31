JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,000 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 797,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,480.0 days.

Shares of JFEEF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. JFE has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter. JFE had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JFE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

