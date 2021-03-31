Jeremy Burton Sells 156,786 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Jeremy Burton sold 156,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.54, for a total transaction of $35,361,514.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,361,514.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $222.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.95. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.07 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $1,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.59.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

