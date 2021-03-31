Jeffrey Tate Buys 2,000 Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) COO Jeffrey Tate purchased 2,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,160 shares in the company, valued at $203,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CYTH opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.63.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.27). Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 903.35% and a negative return on equity of 4,537.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTH. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Cyclo Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

