Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Equillium, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equillium in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

EQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

NASDAQ:EQ opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.71. Equillium has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Equillium during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

