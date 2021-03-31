Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of JWN opened at $38.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $566,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,378,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,691 over the last 90 days. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 31.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 54.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 134.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

