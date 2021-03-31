Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 6,574 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $21,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,471,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $322.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $357.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.07.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

