Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 471,521 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,462,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 471,521 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.41% of Thermon Group worth $22,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thermon Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Thermon Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Thermon Group by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of THR stock opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,902.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.35 million. Research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on THR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

