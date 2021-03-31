Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 26,089 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,089 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $19,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $400,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $1,681,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 102,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average is $86.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

