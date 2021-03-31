Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $26.05 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 70,457 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $26,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,913,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,289,000 after purchasing an additional 701,526 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,781,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $139.75 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.14 and its 200-day moving average is $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.83.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

