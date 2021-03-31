Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $23.92 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 805.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,249 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,569 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $23,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,778 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,066,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after buying an additional 60,179 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $123,291,000 after buying an additional 114,481 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

