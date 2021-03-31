Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $18.88 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,716 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $177.62 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.02 and a 1-year high of $184.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,264 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

