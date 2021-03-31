Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $18.01 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $18,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.10.

Shares of CNI opened at $115.98 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $72.77 and a 52 week high of $119.35. The firm has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

