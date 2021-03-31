Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 158,974 Shares of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) by 572.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,974 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

BRF opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34.

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil.

