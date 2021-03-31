Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 138,297 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 605.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,297 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 214,346 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 94,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 69,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWS opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

