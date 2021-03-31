Jane Street Group LLC Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 334.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,614 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,624,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,221,000 after acquiring an additional 423,611 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 181,633 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 342.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 105,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,071,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJN stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.