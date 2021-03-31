Jane Street Group LLC Has $4.14 Million Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,074 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 231,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,611 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,373 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 173,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,085,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter.

ILTB opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.16 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

