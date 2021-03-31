Jane Street Group LLC Buys 69,271 Shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) by 201.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,271 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCH opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $38.35.

