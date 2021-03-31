Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 267.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,739 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

