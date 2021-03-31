Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Shares in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 352,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,363,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,345,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,805,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,903,000.

Shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

