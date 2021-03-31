James Halstead plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4.25 (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of James Halstead stock opened at GBX 512 ($6.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.82. James Halstead has a 1 year low of GBX 414.94 ($5.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 547.80 ($7.16). The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 510.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 492.48.
About James Halstead
Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.