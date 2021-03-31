IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%.

Shares of IZEA traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. 4,739,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,006,585. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $205.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IZEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

