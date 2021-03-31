Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:IVH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 37,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,281. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%.
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).
Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.