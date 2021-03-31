IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Bought by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the quarter. IVERIC bio makes up 2.0% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

ISEE stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. 1,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,861. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $549.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.68.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.