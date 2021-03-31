Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Trims Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,494,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 958,133 shares during the quarter. América Móvil accounts for about 4.3% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.20% of América Móvil worth $94,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in América Móvil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,753,000 after buying an additional 234,530 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in América Móvil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,778,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,398,000 after buying an additional 47,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in América Móvil by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,437,000 after buying an additional 74,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in América Móvil by 25.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after buying an additional 234,220 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its position in América Móvil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 925,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 26,094 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

NYSE:AMX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.66. 94,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,038. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

