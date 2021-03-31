Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 8,732 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,732 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 1.2% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $27,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,502,000 after acquiring an additional 105,232 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,643,000 after purchasing an additional 72,749 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after acquiring an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after acquiring an additional 383,509 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,655.17.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $67.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,495.26. 22,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,144.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,635.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,511.43. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.04 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

