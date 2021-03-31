Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 161,000 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 161,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 30.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,856 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 75.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 115.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 48,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 73.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 149,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 62,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

FHN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,521. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

