Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Sony by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Sony by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sony by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Sony by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Sony by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie lowered Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of SNE stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day moving average of $94.44. The company has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 12-month low of $56.65 and a 12-month high of $118.50.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.