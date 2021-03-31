Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,979 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $78,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after buying an additional 1,402,223 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,549,000 after acquiring an additional 839,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,466,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,709,000 after acquiring an additional 571,575 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. 11,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,086. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.24. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

