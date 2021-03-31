Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of US Foods worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.32. 26,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,743. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $41.23.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

