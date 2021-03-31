iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 298.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK stock opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average is $73.36.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.