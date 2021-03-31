iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,057,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $181,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $178.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.98. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $112.72 and a 52 week high of $181.03.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

