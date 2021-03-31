iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $18,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,492,000 after buying an additional 730,075 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,543,000 after buying an additional 262,782 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,372,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,838,000 after buying an additional 426,939 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $152.12 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $93.60 and a one year high of $153.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

