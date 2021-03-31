iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Holdings Increased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $15,230,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $333.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,524 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.60. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

