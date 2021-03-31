iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.63 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.