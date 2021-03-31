iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up about 1.1% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded up $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $149.38. 128,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,385. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.10 and its 200-day moving average is $152.32.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

