iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 125.2% from the February 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ENZL opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.04. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $71.72.

