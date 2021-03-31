iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of EWW stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.95. 100,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,078. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $45.47.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

