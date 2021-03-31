iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 148.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,590,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average is $73.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.